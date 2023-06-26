Address Of Leadcity VC At 1st Public Lecture Of Faculty Of Engineering

Published:

An Address by the Vice – Chancellor Prof. Remi Adeyemo at the 2023 1st Public Lecture of Faculty of Engineering, Lead City University, Ibadan on Friday 23rd June, 2023

It gives me great pleasure to welcome you to this public lecture hosted by the Faculty of Engineering and Technology of the Lead City University which is the first in its series.





I wish to specially welcome the Chairman of the Event, Consul General of the Indian Consulate in Lagos, Nigeria, His Excellency, Ambassador Chandramouli Kumar Kern, for accepting to honour our invitation to chair this event. It is hoped that this event will signal a new partnership through intellectual engagements and exchanges, particularly regarding international technology transfer between Indian technological institutions and Lead City University. I urge you to let this public lecture serve as a launching pad for dialogue, collaboration, and the exchange of ideas that will shape the future of engineering and technology in Nigeria. The university is ready to collaborate with the Indian government and give scholarships to prospective students from India to come to study and pursuit their academic career in Lead City University.

We firmly believe that engineering and technology are catalysts for growth and progress, and this public lecture serves as a platform to explore how international collaboration and strategic foreign policy can accelerate Nigeria's journey towards becoming a global technological powerhouse.





I extend a warm welcome to each one of you who has joined us to witness this momentous occasion.

We are also very honoured to have Professor Bola A. Akinteriwa, who is the guest lecturer for today’s event. He is one of Nigeria’s foremost scholars on foreign policy and international affairs. I believe that he will do justice to the theme of the public lecture, which is: “Setting Development Agenda for a New Nigeria: International Technology Transfer and Foreign Policy as Instruments”.





Therefore, in line with the motto of the university which is knowledge for self-reliance, Lead City University through its Faculty of Engineering is committed to the delivery of the highest quality engineering education based on a well-structured academic curriculum as well as systematic teaching and learning processes. In addition, we are involved in innovative interdisciplinary engineering research efforts which are problem-solving in design and beneficial to society in implementation. These are achieved through our state-of-the-art laboratory and workshop facilities. All these are targeted at providing our engineering students with in-depth theoretical knowledge and practical skills needed to be self-reliant and to make a productive impact in the development of society.





The Faculty of Engineering at Lead City University has always been at the forefront of nurturing young minds and equipping them with the skills and knowledge required to contribute to the development of our great nation. In an interconnected world, no nation can thrive in isolation. The exchange of knowledge, technology, and expertise across borders has the power to unlock new frontiers of development and innovation. By fostering international technology transfer, we can tap into the vast reservoir of global knowledge and leverage it to address the unique challenges and opportunities that Nigeria faces.





During this public lecture, we are privileged to have esteemed experts, renowned scholars, and experienced practitioners who will share their insights, experiences, and perspectives on the theme. We will delve into discussions on strategies for technology transfer, the role of academia-industry collaboration, the impact of intellectual property rights, and the importance of forging strong diplomatic ties to support our technological aspirations.

International technology transfer and foreign policy can be powerful instruments for governments to drive economic growth, promote innovation, and strengthen diplomatic relations. President Tinubu and his team should develop a well-crafted foreign policy framework that can create an enabling environment for collaboration, exchange, and mutual growth, propelling Nigeria to the forefront of technological advancements.





Create a Favorable Policy Environment

Build Strategic Partnerships

Promote Intellectual Property Protection

Invest in Research and Development (R&D)

Foster Technology Diplomacy

Provide Technical Assistance and Capacity Building

Encourage Technology Transfer in Development Aid

Establish Innovation Hubs and Incubators

Monitor and Evaluate Impact





I extend my deepest gratitude to the Dean Faculty of Engineering, Dr Emmanuel and his team for their meticulous planning and execution of this event. Chairman of Event, His Excellency, Ambassador Chandramouli Kumar Keen, Consul General of India, Lagos, Nigeria and The Guest Lecturer, Prof Bola Akinterinwa, Former DG, Nigeria Institute of International Affairs., whose presence and expertise have added immense value to this public lecture.

Lastly, I thank each one of you for your presence today, and I encourage you to make the most of this occasion by actively participating and fostering new ideas that will contribute to the development of our beloved nation.





By way of conclusion, let me, on behalf of the Council, Management and staff of Lead City University, express our most sincere wish that the various interventions and policy recommendations that would emanate from this public lecture will positively contribute to the efforts directed at attaining techno-economic development and self-reliance in Oyo state in particular and Nigeria at large.

May this public lecture be a catalyst for change, a platform for innovation, and a stepping stone towards a New Nigeria driven by technology, international collaboration, and strategic foreign policy.

I extend my warmest wishes to the invited guest, encouraging you to make the most of this Public Lecture, engaging in vibrant discussions, and leaving with renewed inspiration and a strengthened commitment to the pursuit of knowledge.

Once again, ladies and gentlemen, on behalf of Council and management of Lead City University, Ibadan. I welcome you and hereby declare this maiden Faculty Engineering Public Lecture opened. I wish you all a productive and memorable lecture. Thank you.

