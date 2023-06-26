Adamawa Lecturer Killed In Trademore Abuja Estate Flood

Published:

Philip Azubuike, a lecturer with the Physics Department Modibbo Adama University of Technology (MAUTECH), Yola, Adamawa State, is one of the casualties of the flood at Trademore Estate in Lugbe, Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

CKN News had reported how residents of the estate suffered a flash flood as an early morning rain submerged houses and vehicles.

The rain which started around 9 am left many residents trapped in their houses.

According to the FCT Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), 116 houses were affected.

The lecturer was reportedly swept away in his Peugeot 406 car.

His corpse was recovered from the canal by the entrance of the estate, Premium Times reported.





Alhaji Ashiru, an inspector of police newly posted to the area, who narrated how he lost all his properties, said he pulled out the corpse from the canal with the help of other residents around.

Several residents said they saw the victim struggling to come out of the Peugeot car when the flood started.

After the corpse was pulled out, a motorist was quoted as saying: “We saw him on the top of his vehicle trying to avoid the flood, but later we did not see him again.”

Audu Faruk, a resident and witness of the flood disaster, told the online newspaper that he saw several bodies being dragged away by the flood but he could only rescue a few.

“I was sleeping when the flood started, and all of a sudden I saw my bed floating, then I rushed out and saw water everywhere. I rescued a heavily pregnant woman and children but some people were carried away,” Faruk said.

Friends and colleagues have taken to Facebook to mourn and eulogise the deceased.

Below are some of such comments:

One Ifeanyi Ibe said: “What is life? I’ve been losing friends and relatives lately. After all the struggle days at the university, graduating with first class, we kept on pushing and praying for a better life. You had an infectious zest for life and your presence enriched our lives in so many ways. We all seemed to be making “head-ways” in our various endeavors.

“Death took you from us Philip, your death is a painful one to bear. This is not the plan we had, this is not what we discussed a few days ago. Lately death has been hitting me where it really hurts. Now I am scared. I am really scared. My heart is broken💔. Teach us Lord to know the shortness of our lives that we may gain wisdom of heart. Rest in peace Philip Azubuike (My mannest man).”

Abdul Momoh simply wrote: “RIP Philip Azubuike. A gentle, jovial and progressive man.”

Atiku Aminu said: “#MAU will always remember you, Mr. Philip Azubuike of physics Department, the best lecturer during my first year (100L) in M. A. U. RIP😥😥😥.”

Barnabas Peter wrote: “Rest in peace my friend Philip Azubuike, one thing I know and am sure there is life hereafter.”





Muhammad Malami Chukwuriwa said: “I regret to announce the passing away of Mr Philip Azubuike (Porous), a lecturer from the physics department of Modibbo Adama university Yola. He was caught in the unfortunate incident of the Flood in Lugbe, Abuja. #MAUinformant”

Share This