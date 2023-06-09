Actor Cuba Gooding Jr. Settles $6m Rape Case With His accuser Before Trial Began

Published:

Actor Cuba Gooding Jr. Has Settled Rape Case With His Accuser Before Trial Began

His accuser demanded $2 million in compensatory and $4 million in punitive damages for the emotional distress she suffered in the alleged incident.

Cuba has maintained that his encounter with the woman was consensual after the two met at a nearby restaurant.

Just as a trial was to begin on Tuesday, the actor settled with his accuser, who alleged he raped her in a New York City hotel a decade ago, according to court records, USA Today reports.

Share This