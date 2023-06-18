A Lady Must Have Between N5m To N10m Before Getting Married ..Ex BBNaija Housemate Doyin

Published:





Former Big Brother Naija season 7 ‘Level Up’ housemate, Doyinsola Anuoluwapo David, popularly known as Doyin, has enjoined ladies to ensure they have at least 5-10 million naira before considering getting married.

The reality TV star disclosed this while responding to a question from her colleague, Aniekwe Francis Chidi ‘Chizzy,’ who appeared as a guest on her most recent podcast, Doyin’s Corner.

When asked, “How much do you think a lady should have in her bank account before getting married?” by Chizzy, the reality star said that although her view about the financial status of a lady before getting married might be astonishing, saying that love alone is not enough to consider before tying the knot.





She said, “I think a lot of people are going to find it ridiculous. But, I think you should have between N5 – N10m honestly.”

She continued, “Love is not enough in the end. Money is very, very important.”

Supporting her position, Chizzy said nobody should consider getting married if they are not yet financially buoyant. He said, “No matter how we want to paint it, money should be involved. Very important. If you don’t have money, don’t get married. Let me put it out there. Quote me anywhere. If you don’t have money, don’t get married. Please, leave that girl alone. She should go and find someone that has money that can take care of her.”





Doyin and Chizzy are housemates of Big Brother Naija season 7, which produced Ijeoma Josephina, popularly known as Phyna, as the winner.

