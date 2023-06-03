3 Suspected Killers Of Naval Officer Arrested In Ondo

Published:

Three of the six alleged suspected killers of a naval officer attached to the Nigeria Navy Secondary School, ldo-Ani, in Ondo State, Akingbohun M., have been arrested.

Those arrested include their leader — Ayo Agogo, Oyinbo Adida and one Francis. Three others are presently at large.

They were reportedly arrested at a farm settlement close to the community, following a 24-hour ultimatum given by the Naval authorities in the state that the killers be produced.

The officer, Akingbohun M., was attached to the Secondary School, situated in the community.

Colleagues of the officer had invaded the community, threatening to avenge his death.

The suspected killers, alleged to be cult members, according to reports, were not indigenes of the community.

A source told Vanguard that the Naval authorities insisted, during a meeting with the community quarter chiefs, who visited to placate them, that the killers must be produced or the entire community would face dire consequences.

Consequently, the leaders reportedly met and the suspects, who had fled the community after the crime were smoked out from their hidings.

They have reportedly been handed over to the officers for prosecution.





