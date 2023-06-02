2 Suspects Arrested For ATM Card Snatching, Swapping In Kaduna

Published:

Two suspected criminals, who specialized in Automated Teller Machine (ATM) card snatching and swaping, have been arrested in Kaduna.

According to a statement issued by the Spokesperson of the State Police Command, DSP Mohammed Jalige, he said: “On the 12th June, 2023 at about 1340hrs, a woman reported that on the 10th June, 2023 at about 0715hrs, she went to Jaiz Bank located at Ali Akilu Road Kaduna to make a financial transaction using her Automated Teller Machine (ATM).

“In the course of the said transaction an unknown person dishonestly collected her debit card linked to her Jaiz bank account with a view to assisting her, instead intentionally swapped the debit card and escaped.

“Few minutes later, she received two debit alerts with a total sum of N404,000 from her bank.”

DSP Jalige said during investigation, operatives of the State Intelligence Bureau of the Kaduna Command arrested Paul Agu and Daniel Mike Ogah, both males of various addresses in Kaduna State, who voluntarily confessed to the crime.

He said further investigations also unravelled that the two suspects had defrauded one of their victims of the sum of N948,000 using his ATM card.

The suspects, he confirmed, are currently assisting Police investigations with a view to arresting other accomplices.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police has applauded the efforts of the detectives for arresting the suspects, while warning the public to be careful who they allow to handle their ATM cards.

Share This