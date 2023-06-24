116 Houses Submerged, As Flood Takes Over Trademore Estate Abuja ( Videos )

Published:

Heavy downpour which started from the early hours of Friday morning in Abuja has once again left the popular trademore estate in ruin

At least 116 houses at the popular Trademore Estate in Lugbe, Federal Capital Territory (FCT), were submerged while property worth hundreds of millions of naira damaged in a heavy downpour on Friday.

Director General of the FCT Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), Dr Abbas G.Idriss, confirmed this in a statement on Friday.

Four other persons were rescued and were in stable condition, according to the rescue agency.

Residents of the estate were seen during the downpour, trying to save their lives and salvage their property after their houses were submerged.

Trademore Estate has over the years suffered from a series of devastating effects of flooding with lives and property worth billions of naira lost.

Occupants of the estate however heaved a sigh of relief during the 2022 rainy season as they were not affected by flood despite the heavy rainfalls recorded in the year.

Owner of the estate had carried out re-engineering remediation work which ensured expansion of gutters and demolition of building standing along flood plains.

As at the time of filing this report, stakeholders responding to the flood on the estate are NEMA, Fire Service, FCT FEMA, Red Cross and Federal Ministry of Environment-Flood department.

Idris said the floods were caused by infractions on the water channel and appealed to residents whose houses are built on the water channel to relocate.

According to the FEMA boss, Trademore is on the water channel and therefore vulnerable to floods.

He stated that the floods had receded, and therefore appreciated all stakeholders, especially the residents for their efforts and cooperation to ensure that no life was lost.

Nothing that the Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency NIHSA had predicted heavy floods in the FCT, this rainy season, he appealed to residents of the Estate whose houses sit on the water channel to relocate.

The FEMA boss urged residents to always use the 112 Emergency toll free number in the event of an emergency.

