You'll Meet Your Waterloo..Abike Dabiri Tells Arise TV Anchor Ayo Mario-Ese

Published:

The Chairman, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, NIDCOM, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, has kicked over comments made by an Arise TV female anchor, Ayo Mairo-Ese on Emdee Tiamiyu’s interview with the British Broadcasting Corporation, BBC.





The former lawmaker in a tweet accused the anchor of twisting the narrative and swore that " they will meet their Waterloo "

Ayo in her comments had accused President Muhammadu Buhari to have demarketed Nigerian Youths in the past in referring to them as " lazy youths " while Abike Dabiri according to her referred to Nigerians in the diaspora as " Drug Dealers "

There has not been a response from Arise TV or the Anchor

FACT CHECK

A fact check by CKN News unearthed this tweet by Hon Abike Dabiri Erewa on 17th October 2022 where she tweeted that some Nigerians in the Diaspora are drug peddlers and cultists who always seek government's intervention when arrested abroad

https://twitter.com/abikedabiri/status/1661361008424697861?t=4So0ZCgbYyG5DesqsZjJDA&s=19



Share This