US Government Reacts To Killing Of 4 US Embassy Staff By Unknown Gunmen In Anambra

The US mission in Nigeria has confirmed the killing of its staff , saying its personnel were collaborating with Nigerian security operatives to get to the root of the matter.

“We confirm there was an incident on May 16 in Anambra state. U.S. Mission Nigeria personnel are working with Nigerian security services to investigate.

The security of our personnel is always paramount, and we take extensive precautions when organizing trips to the field

State Department Also Had This To Say About The Incident

The White House has confirmed the fatal attack on the United States Embassy convoy in Anambra State, adding that none of its citizens were involved.

When asked about the attack in a press briefing, National Security Council spokesperson, John Kirby, said, "I just got informed about a whole lot before coming out here to talk to you all. It does look like a US convoy vehicle was attacked.

"What I can tell you is that no US citizens were involved and therefore there were no US citizens hurt.

"But we are aware of some casualties, perhaps even some killed, but I don’t want to get too far ahead of where we are right now.”

He added that the state department was looking into the issue.





