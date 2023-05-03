Three Pastors Die In Ekiti Fatal Accident

Published:

Three persons believed to be clergymen and one other person reportedly lost their lives in a crash along Otun Ekiti –Iro Ekiti Road in the Moba Local Government Area of Ekiti State.

Sources said five other clergymen who sustained injuries in the crash had been moved to a hospital in the state where they are receiving treatment.

A source said, “The clergymen were on Monday evening heading to Iro Ekiti before the unfortunate lone accident happened when the bus they were travelling in somersaulted.

“We learnt they were going to Iro Ekiti for the welcome service of one of them who was newly posted to a church there when the accident happened.”

Another source said sympathisers at the scene wept uncontrollably over the death of the three clergymen and the other person, saying, “It is a sad moment for Christians in the state, particularly in this part of Ekiti North Senatorial District where the deceased clergymen served.

“We pray for a quick recovery for the other clergymen who were said to have sustained injuries in the accident.”

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Sunday Abutu, confirmed that four persons died in the accident.

Abutu said, “We got the information and our men from the traffic section were deployed to the axis.

“The bodies of the deceased were recovered and moved to a hospital where they were confirmed dead.

“We are monitoring the situation. An investigation is still ongoing to ascertain the cause of the accident.”

