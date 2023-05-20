Rita Edochie Debunks Rumours Of Yul, May's Divorce

Published:

Veteran Nollywood actress, Rita Edochie, on Saturday debunked rumours that her actor nephew, Yul, has separated from his first wife, May.

On her Instagram page, she wrote, "No divorce between queen May Yul Edochie and her husband, Yul Edochie.

"My great people in the world, queen May Yul Edochie believes that any spell casted on the husband of her youth will surely expire someday.

"She will speak up after mourning her late son, Kambili. I still thank you all for the passionate love on our family and most especially the only verified and known wife of Yul Edochie, Queen May Yul Edochie.

"I am convinced that those calling for her divorce are either not married or are from a broken home."

The divorce rumours began after the actor shared videos of himself and his second wife, Judy Austin, on Facebook, weeks after the death of Kambili, the first son he welcomed with May.

Share This