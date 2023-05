Published:

President Muhammadu Buhari will give his farewell nationwide broadcast to Nigerians on Sunday, May 28.

A statement issued by Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, said Buhari’s farewell broadcast will take place tomorrow by 7 am.

Femi Adesina urged all electronic stations to link up with the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) and Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN) for the broadcast.

