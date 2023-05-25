Poly Student Commits Suicide After Spending Tuition Fee On Sports Bet

Published:

A student at the Federal Polytechnic, Ilaro, Ogun State, Samuel Adegoke has reportedly committed su!cide after losing his tuition fee and that of his friend to gambling.





It was gathered that Adegoke took his life by drinking a chemical substance suspected to be sniper.





Adegoke, who was a National Diploma II student of Electrical Electronic Engineering, reportedly committed su!cide on Monday, May 2, when his colleagues were preparing for the first semester exam.





It was gathered that the deceased allegedly used his school fee to play an online betting on Friday May 19, which he lost.





He was reportedly rushed to the school clinic from where he was later referred to a specialist hospital outside the school in Ilaro before he was pronounced d£ad.





The polytechnic spokesman, Sola Abiala, confirmed the incident on Wednesday, May 24.





“The Rector said he was called from the school clinic that one of the students is sick. Adegoke Samuel, ND 2 in Electrical Electronic Engineering was later referred to Hosanah specialist hospital. When they got there, they got the information that he used his school fees to bet and lose. He also used his roommate’s to bet and also lost,” Abala said.





"We have a policy here that any student that does not pay school fees will not write examination. He realized that he and his friend would not write the exam, that was why he committed suicide.





“We sent for his parents and briefed them. His father told us that his late son did the same last session and he had to send money to him to pay the fees . He said if he had known about the latest one, he would have paid for it.”

