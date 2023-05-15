Policeman Assault: Femi Falana To Defend Seun Kuti In Court ....May Turn Self In Today

Published:

Human rights lawyer, Femi Falana, says Afrobeat musician, Seun Kuti, has sought his legal services following the singer’s assault on a police officer.

In an interview , Falana said the singer has enough evidence to defend himself.

“I am his lawyer and he has briefed me. He certainly has evidence. This is not the first time he is dealing with the police.”

Falana also stated that the singer would turn himself in on Monday, May 15.

“He is going to report himself to the police tomorrow morning. There is no problem at all.”

It could be recalled that Falana represented the singer’s father Fela during his agitation against the Nigerian government, which resulted in his own arrest in 1993.

Recall that on Saturday, May 13, the singer was captured on tape assaulting a police officer on the Third mainland bridge.

Reacting to the video, the Inspector General of Police ordered his immediate arrest.

Seun in a post shared on his Instastories alleged that the police officer tried to kill him and his family. He further stated hat the officer has apologized and that he will not be pressing charges against the officer.

