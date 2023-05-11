Peter Obi condemns Alleged Obidients Attacks On Pastor Adeboye

Published:

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, LP in the 2023 general elections, Peter Obi, has condemned social media attacks on the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christain Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye.

He has also distanced himself and members of the Obidients family from what he described as another campaign of calumny from opposition ranks.

The statement, which was signed by the Head of the Media Office, Diran Onifade reads, “Our attention has been drawn to yet another campaign of calumny emanating from opposition ranks, this time blaming ‘Obidients’ for recent unjustified social media attacks on the revered General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye.

“We wish to state categorically that supporters of Mr Peter Obi, like their Principal, have great respect for Pastor Adeboye and therefore are not involved in any social media hounding of the revered man of God most especially over a statement he did not make.

“It has become a pattern for desperate political operatives to orchestrate a ruse and blame it on Peter Obi’s supporters in furtherance of the opposition’s subterfuge strategy which has failed back to back.

“We wish to appeal to fellow Nigerians to ignore the antics of election riggers who believe that demarketing Peter Obi is their sure means of keeping a stolen mandate.

“Nigerians are aware by now that issuing personal insults is not Peter Obi’s character and he does not encourage his followers to engage in same.”

