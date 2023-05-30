Okezie Ikpeazu Commissioned Uncompleted Govt House ...Gov Otti

Published:

The newly-inaugurated Governor of Abia State, Dr Alex Otti, has said that the new Government House built by his predecessor, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu, was inaugurated without being completed.

Otti who stated this while fielding questions from newsmen in Umuahia after meeting with Permanent Secretaries at the Okpara Auditorium Umuahia, said he would assess the quality of work done at the building “to determine what is needed to complete it”.

Ikpeazu had two days before his exit from power, inaugurated the New Government House located at Ogurube Layout.

The inauguration was attended by Governors Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State; and Seyi Makinde of Oyo State.

Reacting to an inquiry on where he would be operating from , Otti said the Old Government House was a rented apartment, explaining that he would rather put the new Government House in proper shape than continue in a rented apartment.

” I do know that the Old Government House was on a rented property. So, if we have one that we own, we shouldn’t be paying rent.

“But I’m also aware that the New Government House that was commissioned the other day, was commissioned without it being completed.

” So, when we assess it, we will know what is required to complete it. We will complete it and begin to operate from there. But for now, we will operate from anywhere.”





