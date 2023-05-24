Bizarre : Nigerian Man Weds Male Lover In France ( Photos )

Published:

A United Kingdom-based Nigerian gay man, identified as Tosin Ojutalayo, and his lover have tied the knot at Castle Bay in Hyères, France.

Tosin shared photos from their wedding on his Twitter page and also revealed how they met 10 years ago.





In a tweet on April 12, he wrote, “He slid into my DMs, whilst I was in a relationship and I shut it down of course #YorubaMenDontCheat. Then two months later (now single) - I walked into a dinner party and he was there. 10 years later, we’re getting married in 2 weeks.”

Reposting the tweet on Tuesday, Tosin shared pictures of the wedding, captioned, “UPDATE: We Got Married.”

Nigerians in their droves have taken to social media to condemn their action

It will be recalled that same sex marriage is prohibited in Nigeria and those caught engaging in it are liable to 15 years jail term

