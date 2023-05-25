Nigerian Allegedly Sentenced To 130 Years Imprisonment In Ghana Cries Out For Help

Published:

A Nigerian who allegedly claimed he was sentenced to 130 years imprisonment in Ghana has cried out to Nigerian Government for assistance

This was the post forwarded to the WhatsApp platform of Nigerians In Diaspora Commission ( NIDCOM )

My name is Emmanuel Emeka, a prisoner in Ankaful maximum security prison, Cape Coast,

Ghana. I’m serving a jail-term of 130yrs imprisonment and I’m presently in my 8th year. We

appeal to the Nigerian government to please come to our aid. The condition here has been so

unbearable for (we) Nigerian prisoners in Ghana. We need to reconnect with our families. The

Ghanaian police are fond of arresting innocent Nigerians, giving them high sentence of 50yrs

70yrs 100yrs 150yrs to 200yrs. Most of us have spent 8yrs 10yrs 15yrs 17yrs 20yrs inside prison

and some have died inside the prison without completing their jail-term. Our families are in the

dark, they really don’t know what we are facing. We’ve spent a lot of money trying to appeal in

court, but all is to no avail.

Within my 8years in prison, I have witnessed over 100 deaths of Nigerian citizen in the Ghana

prison and most of their families are not even aware. They still keep the hope of their return

without knowing they are dead and buried with no rites. We appeal to the government of

Nigeria to please act on our behalf so we won’t continue to perish in this peril. There are many

Nigerians in all the 46 prisons in Ghana that need help from the Nigerian government. Also the

media, kindly keep spreading the message until it finally grips the attention of the able government.

To fellow citizens of Nigeria, our brothers, sisters, fathers and mothers, please continue to pray

for us and do what you can to return us back home. Another sad part is that most of us are on

sick bed, no drugs for us. This is the unseen hardship Nigerian citizens in all the prisons in

Ghana are facing and myself inclusive. I’ve been sick for the past 2 months and they have not

taken me to the hospital or give me any drug. They treat us like animals, they give us dry garri

everyday, no access to communication. I know how I suffered to get this phone to send this

message to you. Please, on this message, lies the survival of about 800 to 1000 Nigerian prisoners

in the 46 prisons in Ghana who are in this type of high sentence. Help us spread the message to

all the four corners of Nigeria to make campaign for our freedom because that is the only hope

left for us.

#PostedAsCopied

