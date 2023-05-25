Nigerian Allegedly Sentenced To 130 Years Imprisonment In Ghana Cries Out For Help

A Nigerian who allegedly claimed he was sentenced to 130 years imprisonment in Ghana has cried out to Nigerian Government for assistance
This was the post forwarded to the WhatsApp platform of Nigerians In Diaspora Commission ( NIDCOM )
My name is Emmanuel Emeka, a prisoner in Ankaful maximum security prison, Cape Coast,
Ghana. I’m serving a jail-term of 130yrs imprisonment and I’m presently in my 8th year. We
appeal to the Nigerian government to please come to our aid. The condition here has been so
unbearable for (we) Nigerian prisoners in Ghana. We need to reconnect with our families. The
Ghanaian police are fond of arresting innocent Nigerians, giving them high sentence of 50yrs
70yrs 100yrs 150yrs to 200yrs. Most of us have spent 8yrs 10yrs 15yrs 17yrs 20yrs inside prison
and some have died inside the prison without completing their jail-term. Our families are in the
dark, they really don’t know what we are facing. We’ve spent a lot of money trying to appeal in
court, but all is to no avail.
Within my 8years in prison, I have witnessed over 100 deaths of Nigerian citizen in the Ghana
prison and most of their families are not even aware. They still keep the hope of their return
without knowing they are dead and buried with no rites. We appeal to the government of
Nigeria to please act on our behalf so we won’t continue to perish in this peril. There are many
Nigerians in all the 46 prisons in Ghana that need help from the Nigerian government. Also the
media, kindly keep spreading the message until it finally grips the attention of the able government.
To fellow citizens of Nigeria, our brothers, sisters, fathers and mothers, please continue to pray
for us and do what you can to return us back home. Another sad part is that most of us are on
sick bed, no drugs for us. This is the unseen hardship Nigerian citizens in all the prisons in
Ghana are facing and myself inclusive. I’ve been sick for the past 2 months and they have not
taken me to the hospital or give me any drug. They treat us like animals, they give us dry garri
everyday, no access to communication. I know how I suffered to get this phone to send this
message to you. Please, on this message, lies the survival of about 800 to 1000 Nigerian prisoners
in the 46 prisons in Ghana who are in this type of high sentence. Help us spread the message to
all the four corners of Nigeria to make campaign for our freedom because that is the only hope
left for us.
