Final Year Graduating Student Found Dead In Hostel

A young man, Ogunleye Gbenga Moses, who recently graduated from the Department of Philosophy, Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko, (AAUA), has been found dead inside his room in an off campus hostel.

According to report, Gbenga, popularly known as Pablo allegedly d!ed of suspected food poisoning on Saturday, May 6, 2023.

The deceased was said to be waiting for the National Youths Service Corp (NYSC) call-up letter.

Sources told the publication that Gbenga and his girlfriend complained of food poisoning after eating at an undisclosed restaurant in Akungba on Friday, May 5. They were treated at Aduloju Hospital in Iwaro and discharged.

“Gbenga and his girlfriend complained of food poisoning after returning from an unknown restaurant. They went to the hospital where they were both treated for typhoid. After the deceased was discharged yesterday, we were made to understand that his girlfriend's health was critical, and was just discharged this morning (Saturday)," a source narrated.

The source said Gbenga was found dead inside his room after they broke into his room when he was not seen in the morning.

“The moment we noticed he was not responding to calls and knocked on his door, we barged into his room through his window around 11:00am, when we noticed he did not open his door. He is a lovely and entertaining person. Yesterday, we were made to understand that his girlfriend’s health was critical, and was just discharged," the source added.

A source, who pleaded anonymity, informed that Gbenga was not the first person to complain about food poisoning, adding that a few weeks ago, it took God’s intervention to save a student who ate poison in an undisclosed restaurant.

