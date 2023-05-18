New British High Commissioner Presents Credentials To Buhari

Published:

The New British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Richard Montgomery, on Thursday, presented his credentials to the President, Muhammadu Buhari

Montgomery made this known on his Twitter page, where he shared photos of his meeting with Buhari.

He wrote, "Today, I presented my credentials to H.E. President #MBuhari, as the British High Commissioner to Nigeria.

"I look forward to strengthening and deepening the 🇳🇬🇬🇧 partnership and working together with all our partners for the good of both our countries."





Montgomery was in March 2023 named the British High Commissioner to Nigeria, replacing Catriona Laing.





