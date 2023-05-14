More Details On How Award Winning Nollywood Actor Murphy Afolabi Died

Published:

More Information had emerged on how a popular Nollywood actor, Murphy Afolabi died.

The thespian, who acted in Yoruba movies, was said to have fallen down in the bathroom at his house in Ikorodu, Lagos, on Sunday morning, May 14, 2023.

A filmmaker and the president of the Yoruba movies directors guild, Seun Olaiya, shared the sad news on a WhatsApp platform populated by filmmakers.

He was corroborated by the Managing Director of the popular movie marketing company, Corporate Pictures Nigeria Limited, Abdullahi Abdulrasaq.

Olaiya wrote, “I swear to God just before the news, I was still hailing him. This is really a rude shock to me.”

Share This