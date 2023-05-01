MHWUN , NAFDAC Branch Scribe Salutes Workers On May Day Celebration

Published:

On this special day, we honor and pay tribute to all the Nigerian workers whose hard work, dedication and commitment continue to drive our economy and shape our society.

From the farmers who grow our food to the doctors and nurses who take care of us when we’re sick, from the teachers who educate our children to the construction workers who build our roads and homes, we owe a debt of gratitude to all the workers who make our world a better place.

We especially celebrate the numerous achievements of the NAFDAC workforce and their effective contribution to safeguarding the health of Nigerians.

We stand in solidarity with you, and take this opportunity to recommit ourselves to the fight for fair wages, safe working conditions, and dignity on the job, which are the rights of every member of the NAFDAC workforce.

On behalf of the Union leadership, I wish you a Happy Workers Day 2023!

Comr. Aledeh Salih Ahmed

Secretary, MHWUN (NAFDAC Branch)

