London University Chiefs Condemn Banning Of Nigerian Students Relatives From UK

Published:

The recent ban against international students bringing dependents to the United Kingdom has been condemned by London university chiefs.

Recall that the country's Home Secretary, Suella Braverman, on Tuesday, May 23, announced plans to ban most foreign students from bringing their families to the UK. Those studying for a masters and many post graduate courses will no longer be able to bring their partners and children with them to Britain under the new rules. The ban will not apply to PHD students.

However, London Higher, which represents almost 50 universities and colleges in the capital described Suella Braverman's new student immigration rules as a “blow to equality and inclusion”. They branded the proposals as “an own goal for the government if it is striving for growth”.

The group noted that last year, the net economic impact of the cohort of international students in London on the UK economy was £9.59billion.

A spokesman for the organisation said:

“The Home Office decision to prevent international applicants to one-year Master’s courses in the UK from bringing dependants with them represents a blow to equality and inclusion, and a loss in competitiveness against our counterparts in Europe, North America and Australasia who continue to welcome these students and their families with open arms.

“Preventing international postgraduate students from bringing their families with them will likely lower this figure and undo the honourable ambitions set out by the Government in its own International Education Strategy.

“London’s appeal to international students is as yet unrivalled and acts as a gateway for international talent across the UK.

“We fear today’s announcement could dent London’s international ‘pulling power’ to the detriment of the whole country and we hope this is not the start of a slippery slope which opens the door to further restrictions on international students in the longer term.”

Share This