Leaked Audio: Tinubu Treated Me Unfairly...Gov Ganduje

The Kano State Government has reacted to the audio of phone call between Governor Abdullahi Ganduje and Ibrahim Masari, a former vice presidential placeholder candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

In the leaked audio, the governor was heard lamenting being treated unfairly by President-elect Bola Tinubu, over the meeting with Rabiu Kwankwaso, presidential candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP).

It had been reported how Tinubu and Kwankwaso met for four hours in France, discussing a wide range of issues, including the possibility of the NNPP Presidential Candidate joining the incoming cabinet.

Reacting, the governor had said there was noise all over Kano over the meeting between Tinubu and Kwankwaso.

Ganduje said even though Masari had told him of the possibility of such meeting, there was nothing he could have done about it.

In the audio, Masari, an ally of Tinubu, was then heard pacifying Ganduje and urging him not to be angry over the development.

But in a statement om Saturday evening, Malam Muhammad Garba, Commissioner for Information and Internal Affairs, Kano state, said, “the exaggerated publicity on the purported audio clip was the handiwork of paid agents trying to unturn the so-called ‘conversation’ with a view to causing disaffection between the two political gladiators.”

He said from all indications, some people who were not comfortable with the cordiality among Tinubu, Ganduje and Masari were bent on exploiting the situation to their advantage.

Garba also maintained that the governor and the President-elect had since realised “this mischievous attempt to cause disaffection between them, and would not allow this sound working relationship which has been waxing stronger particularly at this critical time to be destroyed by some self-centered individuals.”

The commissioner called on members of the APC and the general public to disregard “such attempt and remain calm and loyal to the party to ensure the successful inauguration of the President-elect.”

