Labour Party Factional Chairman Apapa Escapes Mob Action At Abuja Court

The appearance of a factional chairman of the Labour Party, Lamidi Apapa, at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal today was greeted with boos and jeers.





This is as members of the party in the camp of the National Chairman of the party, Julius Abure, taunted Mr Apapa. The incident occurred outside the Appeal Court, the venue of the Tribunal sitting in Abuja. Mr Apapa was led out of the premises by a policeman amid the loud boos of party members.





Earlier, the tribunal refused to take an appearance for the Labour Party as the two camps presented representatives. Justice Haruna Tsamani noted that if two persons are making an appearance for the party, they will not be put on record. The tribunal adjourned the matter to Friday for continuation of the pre-hearing.

