Its Not Government's Responsible To Create Jobs..Femi Adesina

Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity, has said government is not responsible for job creation.

Speaking in an interview on Arise TV’s ‘The Morning Show,’ Adesina stressed that the government’s job is to create an enabling environment for the private sector to generate jobs.

He responded to questions about the president’s pledge to create three million jobs per year when he assumed office in 2015.

According to him, the President did not promise a specific number of jobs but highlighted the percentage of joblessness in the country.

“Did you say 3 million was the promise? I wouldn’t say he put a figure. What I recall was that President Buhari gave the per cent of joblessness in the country. I wouldn’t recall that he gave a specific figure for the number of jobs we are creating. For all you know, that may have come from anywhere.

“Regard as it may, it is the job and the duty of the government to create an enabling environment for jobs in the country. It is not the government itself that creates jobs. All it does is to create an enabling environment.

“Most of the jobs you need in a country would come from the private sector. As long as you have an enabling environment, it is the private sector that will create the jobs,” he said

