I Won’t Leave My Husband If He Cheats On Me -Yeni Ransome Kuti

Yeni, daughter of Fela Anikulapo-Kuti, has said that she will not leave her marriage if her husband cheats on her.

She said this in an interview with media personality, Chude Jideonwo, on Friday.

Yeni said that her late father, Fela Anikulapo-Kuti, had 27 wives and her mother didn’t leave the marriage.

She said, “I won’t leave my husband if he is cheating. That is me. You can leave your own husband if he is cheating. That is you. Don’t judge me, I’m not judging you.

“My father had 27 wives, my mother didn’t go. It’s me that will now come and go because of one girl. It cannot happen.”





Source | chudeity

