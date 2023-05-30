How Raymond Dokpesi Saved My Business From Total Collapse...Veteran Broadcaster Bisi Olatilo

Published:

This was a message by Veteran broadcaster Chief Bisi Olatilo the CEO of BISCON TV on how Chief Raymond Dokpesi saved his business from total collapse

This is his unedited Message

"This is a loss to the whole world because Raymond Dokpesi was a man of the world who loved cared and took care of everyone like his own

Raymond Dokpesi singlehandedly Lifted The Bisi olatilo show to National and global Recognition with strong Unwavering support till his last Days on earth

Roymond Dokpesi was indeed the Backbone of My Buisness

I remember with eternal everlasting gratitude to Raymond Dokpesi that when the Ravaging covid-19 convined all businesses indoors and so BOS could not cover events,he instructed that we should allowed to broadcast without paying for 6 Months

Raymond Dokpesi was instrumental to a very large to the sustainance of Biscon communications Buisness because he made sure that a relaxed window was extended to us to meet our outstanding commitment

May The Lord l serve passionately grant Raymond Dokpesi eternal rest and keep and Guide his family of which l consider myself as one"

Chief Raymond Dokpesi died on Monday after a brief illness

