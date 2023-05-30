Tuesday, 30 May 2023

How Raymond Dokpesi Saved My Business From Total Collapse...Veteran Broadcaster Bisi Olatilo

Published: May 30, 2023


 

This was a message by Veteran broadcaster Chief Bisi Olatilo the CEO of BISCON TV on how Chief Raymond Dokpesi saved his business from total collapse 

This is his unedited Message 

"This is a loss to the whole world because Raymond Dokpesi was a man of the world who loved cared and took care of everyone like his own

Raymond Dokpesi singlehandedly Lifted The Bisi olatilo show to National and global Recognition with strong  Unwavering support till his last Days on earth

Roymond Dokpesi was indeed the Backbone of My Buisness

I remember with  eternal everlasting gratitude to Raymond Dokpesi that when the Ravaging covid-19 convined all businesses indoors and so BOS could not  cover events,he instructed that we should  allowed to broadcast without paying for 6 Months 

Raymond Dokpesi was instrumental to a very large to the sustainance of  Biscon communications Buisness because he made sure that a relaxed window was extended to us to meet our outstanding commitment

May The Lord l serve  passionately grant Raymond Dokpesi eternal rest and keep and Guide his  family of which l consider myself as one"

Chief Raymond Dokpesi died on Monday after a brief illness 


