House Of Reps Speakership: Hon Yusuf Gagdi Unveils Manifesto ( Pictures)

Published:

A leading candidate for the position of the Speaker, House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Yusuf Adamu Gagdi presented his Manifesto “The Gagdi Plan”.

The manifesto gagdi.com/manifesto/ articulates the internal reforms of the House of Representatives Hon. Gagdi intend to pursue as Speaker, as well as the policy priorities he I intend to champion through the legislative process.

Hon. Gagdi therefore, ask for the support of all Nigerians who share his belief that our nation (Nigeria) needs to embark on a new, constructive course.

Hon. Gagdi seek the support of his colleagues, members-elect in the 10th House of Representatives, who share his conviction that the House of Representatives should be the arena of critical conversations about the present and future of Nigeria, about who we are and whom we hope to be.





Hon. Gagdi ask all to join hands with him in a united effort to overcome the limitations of our past and present, reach for the stars and achieve the highest aspirations that unite us as one nation under God.

Let us together make real the dream of one nation, moving forward together.

Media Team

#10thAssembly #Gagdi4Speaker #InGodWeTrust

Share This