Governor Wike Declares Public Holiday As Tinubu Visits Rivers State Today

The governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, has declared Wednesday, May 3 a public holiday to enable residents to give the President-elect Bola Ahmed Tinubu a rousing welcome.Tinubu who won the February 25 presidential election will embark on a two-day working visit in the state starting from May 3 to May 4.

In a statement released by his Special Assistant, Media, Kelvin Ebiri, Governor Wike said the President-elect during his two-day official visit, will commission some projects.

“For us, it is an honour to the government and people of Rivers State to host the President-Elect on this historic visit. Consequently, I urge all Rivers citizens to come out en mass to receive our President-Elect, His Excellency Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and display the traditional Rivers hospitality as he commissions these legacy projects to God’s glory and the advancement of our development.

Given this, I hereby declare Wednesday, 3rd May 2023, a public holiday to enable the people of Rivers State to receive our President-Elect rousingly.'' he said

