Governor Udom Emmanuel Congratulates Hilda Baci For Breaking Guinness World Record

Published:

“Akwa Ibom State Governor, Udom Emmanuel, who last evening, called and spoke with Hilda Bassey ( Baci) and encouraged her to go all out, in the spirit of Dakkada, and break the Guinness World Record for the longest cooking marathon, previously held by Lata Tandon, has sent his hearty congratulations for achieving the feat.





“In a congratulatory message released by his Chief Press Secretary, Ekerete Udoh, Governor Emmanuel said “ the passion, resilience, determination and the dare you have exhibited, reflect the indomitable spirit of the Akwa Ibom person.





“By this victory which has united Nigerians and indeed people the world over, around this inspiring pursuit, you have raised the bar on our rich cuisines and culinary expertise. You are indeed our Dakkada Ambassador.





“I look forward to hosting you soon and to let other Akwaibomites know that once the passion is right, nothing is impossible to achieve.





“Congratulations once again, proud daughter of AKwa Ibom State and Nigeria! AKwa Ibom to the world: Forward ever, backward never.”

