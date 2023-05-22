Gov Ortom Names 9.7km Road After Coup Plotter and IBB's Nightmare Gideon Orkar

Published:

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State on Thursday immortalised late coup plotter Major Gideon Orkar by renaming the 9.7km road which links communities around Apir, including Mba-Agi to Terwase Agbadu junction, after the deceased soldier in an elaborate ceremony which also heralded the commissioning of a health facility in the area.

The road was earlier named after the first speaker of the State House of Assembly, Ayua Anum, in November last year when it was commissioned by River State Governor, Nyesom Wike.

But, with the latest development, the governor also on Thursday commissioned a 14km Mobile Barracks-Welfare Quarters Road and instead named it after the first speaker, Ayua Num, while the former was changed to Gideon Orkar road.

Ortom stated at the renaming ceremony that it was a decision of the State Executive Council that the late army officer who stood for the cause of justice, equity and fairness in the country but was unfortunately executed by the military junta after a failed coup for his patriotism be immortalised

