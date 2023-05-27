Gov Charles Soludo Unveils UN Office In Anambra

Published:

The Governor of Anambra State, Charles Soludo, has unveiled the United Nations Development Programme office in Awka, the state capital.

The governor revealed this feat in a post shared on his Facebook page on Friday.

He said, "Today, I formally commissioned the United Nations Development Programme - UNDP office in Awka, the Anambra State Capital, and signed a five-year MoU with the UNDP, that can be extended for another five years upon expiration.

"This is a historic feat signalling the beginning of a mutually benefitting relationship between Anambra State and the International community.

"The UNDP will be at the heart of these three foundations: knowledge provision, resource mobilization, and network formation with other partnerships."

