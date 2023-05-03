Gombe APC Expels Another Senator, House Of Reps Member

Published:

The Gombe State chapter of the All Progressives Congress has expelled Senator Bulus Amos, and the lawmaker representing Yamaltu/Deba Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Yunusa Abubakar.

The party said they were expelled for engaging in anti-party activities during the just concluded 2023 general elections.

Amos, who is the Vice Chairman, Senate Committee on Niger Delta Committee, represents Gombe South Senatorial District.

The Gombe APC had in a press statement by its Publicity Secretary of APC, Moses Kyari, on April 8, announced that wards executives suspended the two federal two lawmakers.





The expulsion of Amos and Abubakar is coming about two weeks after the Gombe APC, on April 18, expelled former governor Danjuma Goje, who is the senator representing Gombe Central Senatorial District in the National Assembly.

Announcing the latest expulsion on Tuesday, the Chairman, Bambam APC ward in the Balanga Local Government Area, Muhammad Kaka, said the decision became necessary following the alleged failure by Amos to defend the allegations of anti-party activities levelled against him.

Kaka said rather than defend himself, Amos resorted to issuing threats against party executives at the ward level.

Kaka said, “We held elections in our ward during the just concluded general elections and we have Senator Amos from our ward who didn’t come out to partake in our political activities.

“Instead, the senator went around with his supporters telling them not to vote the APC and in his polling unit and the surrounding polling units APC didn’t win any of those units because of his anti-party activities.

“This really disturbed the executives at the ward and we sat down to examine this and decided to summon him to defend himself and explain why he did what he did.

“He said we have no right to expel him from the party; this is wrong as no one is bigger than the party.

“It is in view of this that we the executives at the ward decided to expel Senator Amos from our party.”

In a similar development, The APC secretary in Lubo/Kinafa/Difa ward of Yamaltu/Deba Local Government, Sama’ila Aliyu, said the House of Reps member, Abubakar, also failed to appear before the panel set up to investigate his alleged anti-party activities.

Aliyu said, “For all his anti-party activities and his inability to come and defend himself in the spirit of fair hearing and justice, it is clear that he engaged in anti-party and we all saw it.

“We the executives have decided to expel Abubakar from our party.”





Share This