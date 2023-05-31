Forgive Muhammadu Buhari..Katsina Residents Beg Nigerians

Published:

Residents of Katsina State are appealing to Nigerians to forgive former President Muhammadu Buhari in any way he offended them in the discharge of his responsibilities throughout his tenure.

Buhari handed over to Tinubu on Monday after eight years. The former Nigerian leader had himself asked for forgiveness from the country.

But the recent appeal came on Tuesday after the Daura Emirate Council under the leadership of the Emir of Daura, HRH Umar Umar, organised a colourful Durbar festival and cultural display to welcome him.

Two of the residents namely Lawal Ado and Umaru Yusuf expressed delight to receive their son back home after eight years away.

The residents in a chat, described Buhari as a gentleman and non-corrupt person whom they believed had served Nigeria to the best of his ability.

“We are very very happy that he is back. You know to rule Nigeria is not an easy thing. For somebody to rule Nigeria for eight years and come back home safely, and soundly, one should thank Allah. So, we thank Allah for him and we are very happy for him,” Lawal said.

“The reason we organised this Durbar for him is to show him that his people are still with him and we love him 100 percent, is a human being. What he has done he has done, he can’t complete the job, so we are appealing to Nigerians, if there is anything he has done that is out of place, please forgive him. He is a human being.

“But for the Jagaban, I know he can do the job. I trust him from what I have been hearing about him.”

On his part, Umaru described the event as colourful, saying “we are happy to receive our son after eight years away.

“Buhari is a gentleman, not a thief, is not that collect money just to serve people. He served us, we are very happy. It’s high time for all Nigerians to forgive him.

“Well, Mr Tinubu is a nice gentleman also. One who likes people very much so I am sure he will continue with what Buhari did.”

The Durbar, which kicked off from the main Daura Township Road, terminated at the famous Kangiwa Square in the ancient city of Daura, Katsina North.

The event was attended by important personalities including the newly sworn-in Governor of Katsina State, Dikko Radda; the Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum; the Emir of Katsina, HRH Abdulmumini Usman; the former Chief of Staff to the ex-president, Ibrahim Gambari; the former Aviation Minister, Senator Hadi Sirika; the wife of the former president, Aisha Buhari; families, friends, and well-wishers among others.

During the celebration, a contingent of horse riders drawn from the five Daura Emirates comprising Baure, Daura, Mai’adua and Sandamu, and Zango was seen taking part in the Durbar which lasted for about three hours.

