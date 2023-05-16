FG Rejects Bill To Halt Doctors Relocating Abroad

Published:

The Federal Government, on Monday, described as “unworkable”, a bill currently being considered by the National Assembly seeking to restrict the migration of Nigerian doctors to climes perceived to be greener pastures.

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, revealed this while fielding questions from journalists after the extraordinary Federal Executive Council meeting presided over by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo at the State House, Abuja.

Responding to a threat by resident doctors to embark on a five-day warning strike over perceived attempts to ground medical and dental graduates nationwide for five years before being granted a practising licence, Ngige said the bill negates extant Labour laws.

The sponsor of the ill, a member of the House of Representatives from Lagos State, Ganiyu Johnson, had explained that the move will check the mass exodus of medical practitioners from the country.

Share This