Elon Musk Manufactures And Ready To Deploy First Sets Of Robotic Wives ( See Pictures)

Published:

According to report Elon Musk, the owner of Twitter, and his company are in the final stages of making a Robot Wife. The supply of Robot Wives is expected to roll out in September 2023.

They will reach Africa by November 2023.





Robot Wife will use batteries that last by a menstrual circle.

Batteries will only be charged for the full three days and operate for a month.

Sex with a Robot Wife will require a Password, Pattern, or Fingerprint to avoid tempering.

The Robot will cost around For the amount in USD $3,144 depending on the specs.

Meanwhile Elon Musk's organisation have come out to clarify the issue surrounding the robot





Here is their statement





Elon Musk Robot Wife Video Gone Viral

During Tesla’s AI Day event on October 22, Elon Musk introduced a humanoid robot named Optimus, which garnered significant attention.

However, videos circulating on TikTok have misinterpreted the robot’s purpose, falsely claiming it is Elon Musk’s new wife or girlfriend.

Clarifying that these rumors are unfounded and stem from a misunderstanding is crucial.

Musk showcased Optimus as a prototype during the event, emphasizing his goal of developing a practical and valuable humanoid robot in the future.

Share This