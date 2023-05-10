EFCC Arraigns Man For Alleged $5m, N800m Cyber-security Software Investment Scam

Published:

The Lagos Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on May 9, 2023, arraigned one Sennaike Opeoluwa before Justice O.A. Okunuga of the Lagos State High Court sitting in Ikeja, Lagos on a six-count charge bordering on obtaining money by false pretence, forgery and possession of false documents.





Opeoluwa was arraigned alongside his firm, Sennaike Consulting Limited for allegedly fraudulently obtaining the sums of $5 million and N800 million from unsuspecting members of the public.





He pleaded "not guilty" when the charges were read to him.





In view of his plea, the prosecution counsel, Ahmed Yerima, prayed the court for a trial date and for the remand of the defendant.





The defence counsel, Akeem Akinroye, made an oral application for the bail of his client, arguing that "he doesn't constitute a flight-risk".





Justice Okunuga, however, noted that the court was a court of records.





The defendant was ordered to be remanded at the Correctional Centre, pending when a formal bail application would be brought before the court.





The case was adjourned till June 28, 2023 for trial.





