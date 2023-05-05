EBSU Law Graduate Dies In Fatal Car Crash

Published:

A final-year law student of Ebonyi State University (EBSU), identified as Nwusulor Dorathy Akuchi, has died in a fatal accident on her way to resolve a problem she had in school.

The deceased, who was the school’s first Female President of the Law Students' Association of Nigeria (LAWSAN), was on her way to the Lagos campus of the Nigerian Law School when the bus she entered had a fatal accid£nt on Tuesday, May 2, 2023. She died on the spot.

It was gathered that back in 2021, Dorathy was accused of embezzling part of the N2million given to her for her department’s law dinner.

Some of her colleagues and a lecturer in the department were said to had written a petition against her, as a result she was banned from taking her final exams.

After all efforts to resolve the issue within the school proved abortive, she decided to seek redress . She, sadly, died on her way to Lagos.









