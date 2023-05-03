Delta Governor-Elect, Oborevwori Inaugurates Transition Committee

Published:

Delta State Governor-Elect and Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori has inaugurated the Transition Committee that will enable the next government to hit the ground running.

Inaugurating the transition Committee on Tuesday, May 2nd, 2023, at the Unity Hall, Old Government House, Asaba, the Governor-elect said that the formal inauguration of the Transition Committee heralds the journey to the commencement of a new administration come May 29, 2023 and expressed his profound gratitude to the good people of Delta State for their vote of faith and confidence in him and the Peoples’ Democratic Party.

"It is incumbent on us to reciprocate this mandate by midwifing a smooth transition process that will enable the next government to hit the ground running. Naturally, the expectations of the people are high given the overwhelming support that we received, winning in 21 out of the 25 Local Government Areas. For emphasis, this is a mandate for consolidation and growth, for investment and economic reform, and for making the youth the centrepiece of our policies and programmes. Clearly, our people believe in our M. O.R.E agenda, which is designed to advance the State in all aspects of infrastructural and human capital development, as well as economic wellbeing", he said.

According to the Governor-elect, the men and women appointed into the Transition Committee possess the requisite knowledge, wisdom, capacity, and experience, essential for the assignment, saying that; "They have been part of this journey, and understand that the incoming administration needs to start on a sure footing. Their task is to put in place the necessary structures and means that will enable the incoming administration to effectively implement its policies and programmes from day one".

Rt Hon Oborevwori said that arising from interactions with the people of the State during electioneering campaigns, and building on the solid foundations that have been laid by the current administration, it was necessary a transition process is put in place that will provide strategic direction for the next administration.

The Committee, he stated, is to submit presentations in the following thematic areas:

GENERAL ADMINISTRATION AND STRATEGY





FISCAL POLICY AND PUBLIC FINANCE





INFRASTRUCTURE AND UTILITIES





HUMAN CAPITAL DEVELOPMENT





SOCIAL DEVELOPMENT & CREATIVE INDUSTRY





ENTREPRENEURSHIP AND JOB CREATION





PEACE AND SECURITY





MEDIA AND COMMUNICATIONS





AGRICULTURE AND INDUSTRIES





ENVIRONMENT, WATER RESOURCES, AND HUMAN SETTLEMENTS





ENERGY, OIL, AND GAS





"Suffice it to say that the Committee is expected to set short, medium and long terms targets for the administration and accommodate any other critical sector that may have been left out as it relates to the M.O.R.E agenda", the Governor-elect said.





He expressed appreciation to the State Governor, His Excellency, Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa for his wisdom and counsel and for always pointing "us in the right direction", describing him as a man with exceptional leadership qualities.





"To the Committee, I expect you to complete and submit your work within the next 21 days. I eagerly look forward to your recommendations for the successful take-off of the next administration. With God's grace and enablement, we shall do MORE to ADVANCE Delta State", he stated.





The Governor-Elect thereafter inaugurated the Transition Committee as follows:





PROF. EMMANUEL NWANZE - CHAIRMAN

DR. KINGSLEY EMU - MEMBER

DR. BARRY GBE - MEMBER

CHIEF SUNDAY ONORIODE - MEMBER

CHIEF TILIJE FIDELIS - MEMBER

MR. IFEANYI EGWUNYENGA - MEMBER

MR. JOHNBUL EDEMA - MEMBER

HON. SAMUEL MARIERE - MEMBER

DR. KINGSLEY ASHIBUOGU - MEMBER

ENGR GOODNEWS AGBI - MEMBER

MR. ABEL ESIEVO - MEMBER

MR. DARLINGTON IJEH - MEMBER

PRINCE KELLY PENAWOU - MEMBER

MRS. CORDELIA ANYANGU - MEMBER

HON. JOAN ADANIOMA - MEMBER

HON. PALLY EGHOVIE - MEMBER

HON. SHOLA DAIBO - MEMBER

MRS. GEORGINA EVAH - MEMBER

MRS. CHRISTABEL OBIUWEVBI - MEMBER

PHILOMENA EDEDEY - MEMBER

MRS. SHIMITTE BELLO - MEMBER

DR. MRS. EVELYN ALUTA - MEMBER

MRS. ROSELINE AMIOKU - MEMBER

HON. JOHN NANI - MEMBER

MR. MOFE PIRAH - MEMBER

BARR. GEORGE OROGUN - MEMBER

MR. IKECHUKWU MADUEMEZUE, ESQ. - MEMBER

MR. OVIE EMUAKPOR - MEMBER

HON. GODKNOWS ANGELE - MEMBER

HON. PEREZ OMUON - MEMBER

MR. EZEKIEL OKOH - MEMBER

MR. GODSPOWER ENERHO - MEMBER

MR. ISAAC WEYINMI AGBATEYINIRO - MEMBER

MR. DONALD PETERSON - MEMBER

MR. EUGENE UZUM - MEMBER

MR. ISIOMA OKONTA - MEMBER

MR. ODINIGWE DANIEL ODIGIE - MEMBER

MR. EMMANUEL EYAKAGBA - MEMBER

HON. ONORIODE AGOFURE - MEMBER

MR. AUGUSTINE OGEDEGBE - MEMBER

RT. HON. (BARR.) BASIL GANAGANA - MEMBER

HON. JOHNSON ERIJO - MEMBER

CHIEF ALLISON OGIDIGBEN - MEMBER

CHIEF FAVOUR IZOUKUMOR - MEMBER

OLORI ATUWATSE III - MEMBER

MISS ORODE UDUAGHAN - MEMBER

REV. JUSTIN C. OKOROJI - MEMBER

ERARAWEWHO JUNIOR UYERO - MEMBER

OKODOZOR UKUBOKEYE - MEMBER

CHRISTIAN ONOGBA - MEMBER

MR. KENNEDY UZOKA - MEMBER

AUSTINE AYEMIDEJOR - MEMBER

JOHN MUTU - MEMBER

PROF. IKOMI ROBERT - MEMBER

HON. PASCAL ADIGWE - MEMBER

RT. HON. EMMANUEL OKORO - MEMBER

JOHN ASHIMA - MEMBER

APOSTLE DR. OKONYE CYRIL IFECHUKWUDE - MEMBER

REV. GIDEON OGHENERUEMU OYIBO - MEMBER

HON. SOLOMON IGHRAKPATA - MEMBER

HON. (CHIEF) FERGUSON ONWO - MEMBER

HON. ENGR. EMEKA NWAOBI, FNSE - MEMBER

BARR. MRS. LYNA ALIYA OCHOLOR - MEMBER

COMR. GOODLUCK OFOBRUKU - MEMBER

COMR. OSANAKPA AUGUSTINE - MEMBER

AMB. CAROLINE OROBOSA USIKPEDO - MEMBER

SONNY EKEDAYE - MEMBER

BARR. CHRIS IFEANYI OSAKWE - MEMBER

BARR. POSSIBLE SOLOMON AJEDE - MEMBER

EFE TOBOR JOSIAH - MEMBER

EZE HENRY EKENE - MEMBER

EMEKA UMERAH BIDOKWU - MEMBER

PROF. FESTUS ARUNAYE - MEMBER

BARR. STELLA ANETOR - MEMBER

HON. PRINCESS PAT. AJUDUA (Ph.D.) - MEMBER

HON. ANTHONY ELEKEOKWURI - MEMBER

RT. HON. FESTUS AGAS - MEMBER

DR. AKPOVETA ISAAC - MEMBER

HON. EMMANUEL IGHOMENA - MEMBER

HON. BEN IGBAKPA - MEMBER

MIDENO BAYAGBON - MEMBER

BARR. ANDREW ORUGBO - MEMBER

SEN. EMMANUEL AGUARIAVWODO - MEMBER

REV. FR. CHRISTOPHER EKABOR - MEMBER

BARR. VAL ARENYEKA - MEMBER

DR. MICHAEL IFEANYI OSUOZA - MEMBER

CHIEF OWIN ERIRHOMURU - MEMBER

PROF. HOPE EGHAGHA - SECRETARY





Responding, the Chairman of the Transition Committee, Prof Emmanuel Nwanze promised that they will carry out the assignment diligently, saying that "You have chosen wisely".

Share This