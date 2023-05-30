Dele Alake Denies Alleged Appointment As Tinubu's Spokesman

Published:

Mr. Dele Alake, a former Commissioner for Information in Lagos State, has described his rumoured appointment as the Spokesman to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as Fake News.

Just immediately after President Tinubu was sworn-in on Monday, May 29, 2023 reports started emerging that the President had announced his first set of appointments.

According to the fake viral reports, President Tinubu appointed Mr. Dele Alake, as his Spokesman; Ambassador Kunle Adeleke, as the State Chief of Protocol, SCOP; and Mr. Olusegun Dada, as his Senior Adviser on Digital Media.

Reacting to this development, Mr. Alake, in response said the reports are “Fake News”.

Share This