Daar Mgt Throws More Light On How Dr Raymond Dokpesi Died

The management of Daar Communications Plc have given further update of how Chief Raymond Aleogho Dokpesi died on Monday 

This was a short press statement issued by the Group MD of Daar Communications Mr Tony Akiotu 

Statement 

The Board and Management of DAAR Communications PLC wish to inform the general public of the death of our founder, High Chief Raymond Aleogho Dokpesi OFR.

He had been ill in the last few weeks but was well on his way to recovery. He had a fall earlier today, while on the threadmill during a routine gym exercise.

Further announcements as regards the burial arrangements will be made by the family.

Tony Akiotu 

Group Managing Director




