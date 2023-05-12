Court Orders Divorce-seeking Wife To Return N80,000 Bride Price

Published:

A Sharia Court in Kaduna, yesterday ordered a woman, Fatima Muhammad, to return the N80,000 received as dowry in exchange for divorce.

The Judge, Malam Muhammad Adamu-Shehu, gave the ruling after the complainant told the court that she wanted to redeem herself from the marriage and was ready to return the dowry.

He advised her to file another suit to claim custody of their three-year-old child.

The complainant had earlier told the court that she was no longer interested in the marriage, hence not ready to entertain any avenue for settlement.

“I am tired of the union and I cannot be an obedient wife to him; I prayed court to grant me custody of our three year old daughter,”she said.

The defendant, through his counsel, Mr L. R. Ibrahim, told the court that he still loved his wife and wanted to keep the relationship.

He prayed court to give him more time to try settling out of court.

