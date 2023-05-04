Court Jails Fake EFCC Official Over €45,000 In Lagos

Published:

A Lagos State Special Offences Court sitting in Ikeja Wednesday convicted and sentenced one Ume Clinton to a year imprisonment for claiming to be an operative of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and defrauding a foreigner of the sum of €45, 000 Euro.

The 30-year-old convict was given the jail-term by Justice Mojisola Dada, after he pleaded guilty to the charges of impersonation, fraudulent possession of documents and fraud of €45, 000 euro, made against him by the anti-graft agency.

The Lagos zonal office of the EFCC had arraigned the convict who was accused of defrauding a Belgian educator and caregiver, Axelle Mahieu.

He was accused of committing the acts through a well-orchestrated online fraud.

The convict was earlier arraigned before Justice Dada on February 22, 2023, but overwhelmed by the weight of evidence gathered against him, he opted for a plea bargain, thus necessitating the need for the amended charge.

Clinton, he said, had gone into hiding and investigators had to deploy the use of technology to smoke him out on October 18, 2022 at No 46 Atoke Gbadebo Street, Isheri, Lagos.

Share This