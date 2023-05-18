Breaking: FG Release Handover Events Ceremony Programme ..Tinubu To Be Conferred GCFR On May 25th

Published:

TEXT OF THE PRESS BRIEFING BY THE SECRETARY TO THE GOVERNMENT OF THE FEDERATION/ CHAIRMAN, PRESIDENTIAL TRANSITION COUNCIL, BOSS MUSTAPHA, CFR, ON THE PROGRAM OF ACTIVITIES MARKING THE 2023 PRESIDENTIAL INAUGURATION HELD ON THURSDAY 18TH MAY, 2023 AT THE ROTUNDA HALL, OF MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS, TAFAWA BALEWA WAY, CENTRAL BUSINESS DISTRICT, ABUJA.

I welcome you all to the World Press Conference organized to brief Nigerians and the entire world on the program of activities planned for the 2023 Presidential Inauguration.

2. Let me begin by thanking you for honoring our invitation. The presence of both local and international media houses here today is an indication that Nigerians and the global community are desirous of supporting the process of democratic transition of power from one administration to the other.

3. The upcoming event is historically significant to this great nation and the international community, particularly Africa because of the democratic values and lessons in nationhood. For these reasons, we have chosen, ‘NIGERIA: Better Together’, as the theme for the 2023 transition.

4. I am delighted to inform you that May 29, 2023 will mark the 7th consecutive democratic transition of power in Nigeria and on that day, we shall all be ushering in the 16th President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

5. The significance of the above is underscored by the desire of this administration to lay a solid foundation for seamless transition of power by institutionalizing the process through legislation. In February, 2023, the President through Executive Order 14, approved the establishment of the Presidential Transition Council (PTC). The 24-member Council inclusive of two representatives of the President-Elect was inaugurated on 14th February 2023.

6. The Council is charged with the responsibility of facilitating and managing Presidential Transition. In the course of this process, the PTC established three main Committees namely: (i) Inauguration Committee under Chairmanship of the SGF; (ii) Transition Documents Committee under the Chairmanship of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation; and (iii) Security, Facilities and Intelligence Committee under the Chairmanship of the National Security Adviser.

7. In furtherance of discharging it‘s functions, the PTC also interfaced with leading democratic nations including the United States of America and the Republic of Kenya, as part of its learning efforts to pick up useful lessons in line with international best practices. It is important to also state that these countries have specific legislations on Presidential Transition, some of which date back to 1963. It is our expectation that a specific legislation on presidential transition in Nigeria, would be passed soon.

8. The PTC also built on the foundation laid by the Transition Technical Task Team (TTTT) which I inaugurated in December 2022. The Task Team is the product of a collaborative effort between the Federal Government and development partners including FCDO-PERL; NESG, NGF; KPMG; TBI and we remain grateful to these partners.

9. Gentlemen of the press, let me once again assure Nigerians and indeed the global community of President Muhammadu Buhari’s commitment to the seamless transfer of power to President-Elect, His Excellency, Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the 16th President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

10. In demonstration of this commitment, the President has directed all relevant government institutions to cooperate with and support the transition process through engagement with the President-Elect’s Team. It is for this reason that President Buhari amongst other things, approved the inclusion of the team as part of the Federal Government delegation to the World Bank/IMF Spring meetings in Washington DC in April, 2023.

11. It is with great delight, therefore, that I unveil the schedule of activities marking the 2023 Presidential Inauguration. They are as follows:

Date

Activity

Venue





Thursday, 18th May, 2023

World Press Conference by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation

The Rotunda Hall , Ministry of Foreign Affairs, CBD, Abuja

Tuesday 23rd May, 2023

Regimental Dinner in honor of the Commander in Chief

Armed Forces Officers Mess @ 7:00pm





Wednesday, 24th May, 2023

Valedictory Federal Executive Council Meeting

Council Chambers, Presidential Villa

Thursday, 25th May, 2023

Investiture of the President-Elect and Vice-President-Elect with the National Honors of

Grand Commander of the Order of the Federal Republic (GCFR) and Grand Commander of Order of the Niger (GCON) respectively and Handover of Transition Documents

State House Conference Centre @ 10:00am





(Guests to be seated by 9:00am)





Friday 26th May, 2023

Public Lecture and Jumaat Prayer

National Mosque @ 10:00am & 1:30 pm





Saturday 27th May, 2023

Inauguration Lecture on the topic: Deepening Democracy for Integration and Development by His Excellency, Uhuru M. Kenyatta, former President of Kenya

International Conference Centre, @ 10:00am

(Guests to be seated by 9:00am)





Saturday 27th May, 2023

Children’s Day Program

(i). Parade; and





(ii). Children’s Party





(i). Old Parade Ground @ 10:00am

(ii). State House Conference Centre

@ 2:00pm





Sunday, 28th May, 2023

Inter-denominational Church Service

National Christian Centre @ 10:00am

(Congregation to be seated by 9:00am)





Sunday, 28th May, 2023

Inauguration Dinner/Gala Night

State House Conference Centre @7:00PM





(Guests to be seated by 6:00 pm)





Monday, 29th May, 2023

Inauguration Parade/Swearing-In

Eagle Square, CBD @ 10:00am.

All Guests to be seated by 8:30am





Monday, 29th May, 2023

Post Inauguration Luncheon









State House Banquet Hall @ 1:30 pm (Strictly for Mr. President with brother Presidents, Heads of Government and his invited guests).









12. All events will be broadcast live on all major stations and streamed on various social media platforms. Detailed information including accreditation arrangements, would be provided by the Media and Publicity sub-Committee.

13. So far invitations have been sent to the Presidents and Heads of Government as well as Heads of International Organisations. We are also glad to report that many of these invitees have confirmed attendance in person.

14. Ladies and gentlemen, this event is historic for our nation and I enjoin every one to embrace this moment as proud Nigerians. It is a moment made for togetherness, unity, peace and progress.

15. Finally, let me assure everyone that adequate arrangements have been made for the safety and security of all people throughout the inauguration period.

16. I thank you for listening. I will now take your questions.

