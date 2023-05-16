Breaking : Court Grants Seun Kuti Bail, Orders Police To Conclude Investigations Within 48 Hours

Published:

The Chief Magistrate Court in Yaba, Lagos has granted bail to Afrobeat musician, Seun Kuti.

The court also ordered the Nigerian police to finish their investigation into the alleged assault of a policeman in 48 hours and allow Kuti to go home.

"The court grants police 48 hours to complete 'their investigations' after which Kuti can be left to go home on bail.

"Kuti's bail is with two sureties who must be with landed property in Lagos," a witness said.

CKN News learnt that the Chief Magistrate also asked the police to remove themselves from prosecuting him.

She directed that the case file should be duplicated and forwarded to the Lagos State Directorate of Public Prosecutions for prosecution.

The police prosecutors claimed at the Magistrate Court that the assaulted policeman was in a coma, and was receiving treatment at an undisclosed hospital.

Speaking on the matter a witness at the court had said, “The Chief Magistrate Mrs, Adeola Olatunbosun Magistrate Court 1 Yaba took statement from the Nigerian police applying to detain Seun Kuti for 21 days, claiming the policeman he allegedly assaulted is in a coma at an undisclosed hospital.

“However, Kuti’s lawyer, Adeyinka Olumide-Fusika countered that the police already stated publicly that the police officer trailed and went to Seun's house and accepted N12,000 to repair his car. It also emerged that the DCP in Panti had gone to meet the Magistrate earlier before secretly moving Seun to the court without notifying his lawyer.

“They also accused Seun of not writing a statement, but Olumide-Fusika countered that he was there when Seun wrote a statement. The Chief Magistrate decided to go on recess to "study the file."”

The Magistrate Court began sitting by 12 pm, but Seun Kuti and his lawyers, who had got wind of the secret arraignment, were already in court.

“The police have moved Seun Kuti to the Yaba Magistrate Court for arraignment without notifying his lawyers. The magistrate is sitting by 12noon, but Seun and his lawyers are already in court,” a source had revealed.

Kuti told the police personnel in Yaba, Lagos State that he would not volunteer any statement since the Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, Mr. Benjamin Hundeyin, had already concluded his investigation and published the same report in the media.

Kuti, speaking through his lawyer, Olumide-Fusika, SAN, in an update on Tuesday morning, noted that he would “at the right time and place” defend himself against Hundeyin’s published “investigative findings.”

The police at the Lagos State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, Panti refused to grant Seun Kuti bail after their futile attempt to trick him into writing a statement that would implicate him in the case of an alleged assault on a police officer.





