Breaking : Controversy Trails Alleged Impeachment Of Abia Speaker

Controversy is trailing the alleged impeachment of Abia State Assembly Speaker, Chinedum Orji

He was allegedly impeached on Tuesday at about 9am.

It was gathered that About 18 members of the Assembly signed for the impeachment with the exception of four persons. They include, Ginger Onwusibe, Munachim Alozie, Solomon Akpulonu, and Kelechi Onuzuruike.





Hon. Chukwudi Apugo (Umuahia East), had moved the motion for the impeachment and was seconded by Hon. Okey Igwe ( PDP, Umunneochi).

Details are still sketchy as at the moment of this report but may however not be unconnected with the alleged unwillingness of the Speaker to commence impeachment proceedings against the state governor, Dr Okezie Victor Ikpeazu. Deputy Speaker of the Assembly, Ifeanyi Uchendu representing Ohafia South confirmed the impeachment but did not disclose other information. Rt. Hon. Orji, son of the former Governor Theodore A. Orji had lost his bid to represent Ikwuano/Umuahia federal constituency in the House of Representatives





