Army Colonel Alerts Military Authorities Over ₦‎270M Deposited In His Bank Account

A senior officer of the Nigerian Army recently received more than one-quarter of a billion naira from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

A copy of the two-page letter written to the Army authority and the screenshot of the N270,000,000 credit alert were enclosed as evidence.

Colonel MS (surname and service number withheld) addressed a memo dated April 14, 2023, to the Commandant of the Army War College (WU Bassey Barracks) in Asokoro, Abuja.

Titled “Request For Investigation Into The Payment Of Large Sum of Money Into My Salary Account”, he recalled receiving the money on April 3.

The Colonel’s bank account was credited with N270,000,000 paid through the CBN Alert System (reference number withheld).

The officer explained that he decided to call the attention of his superiors due to the alarming rate of fraud perpetrated in some government institutions.

“Sir, to the best of my knowledge, my emolument is by no way close to the amount paid, and I am not entitled to such payment from the CBN.

“Additionally, going by the current trend of financial fraud and sharp practices by various institutions, this raises alarm and concern for me,” he wrote.

The Colonel urged the Commandant to uncover the motive behind the payment “to formally reverse it to the Federal Government coffers”.

