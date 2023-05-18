ARISE News Wins BON " TV Station " Of The Year Award





ARISE News has been awarded the best television station of the year by the Broadcasting Organizations of Nigeria.





Deputy managing director of ARISE News, Emmanuel Efeni and executive director Kayode Akintemi received the award on behalf of the Chairman THISDAY-ARISE media group, Nduka Obiagbena.





It was one of three awards won by ARISE News after being nominated in multiple categories before clinching the biggest award of the night as Nigeria's television station of the year.





ARISE News Correspondent Ovieteme George was crowned the Reporter of the Year.





The Nigeria Broadcasting Awards is a platform created by the Broadcasting Organization of Nigeria to recognize, celebrate and reward professional excellence in the country’s broadcasting industry.