Actress Adunni Ade Denies Owing Late Murphy Afolabi N250,000

Published:

Popular actress, Adunni Ade, has denied owing her late colleague, Murphy Afolabi, N250,000 before he died.

The actress made this known in a statement signed by her lawyer which was shared on her Instagram account on Tuesday.

A Muslim cleric called out the actress Adunni Ade during the eight days Fidau prayer for the late actor on Monday.

The cleric called out Adunni and other Nollywood actors for owing Afolabi before his death.

Adunni Ade shared a screenshot of her bank statement saying that the actor sent her 150,000 for a movie role which she later refunded him in 2021.

The statement read in part, "Sometimes in July 2021, the late Mr. Murphy Afolabi reached out to me, requiring my services for a movie production. He appealed to me stating that it was a self funded production that he couldn't afford my professional fee, but that he would need my moral support. I asked how many scenes and duration expected of me on set. He said 10 scenes and that I would spend one day. He offered to 'fuel my car' as honorarium, which payment was made on 02 July 2021 for N150,000.

"Unfortunately, on 11 July 2021 shortly before the commencement of the production, I lost my younger brother. I contacted Mr. Murphy Afolabi a few days afterwards to request for his bank account details, to send him a refund, as I would be travelling to the United States for my younger brother's funeral, and to spend time with the rest of my family.

"He insisted I held on to the money while he figured out whether to move the shoot forward or contact me for another one.

"I returned to Lagos end of September 2021 and waited for his call. Mr. Murphy Afolabi contacted me 08 October 2021 and said he wanted to start a new job soon and needed me for 4 days, playing the lead but for the same amount of N150,000 which he had paid in July. I respectfully declined, requested for his bank account

details and transferred to his bank account the full refund of N150,000 on the same day, 08 October 2021.”

Share This